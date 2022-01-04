French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS (AIR.PA):

Airbus provisionally exceeded its target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021, with final totals depending on a still incomplete audit, industry sources said on Monday. read more

SAFRAN (SAF.PA):

Jet engine maker believes the worst of the crisis in aviation caused by COVID-19 is over, and plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide this year to build its capacity back up, its chief executive told French newspaper the Figaro. read more

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI):

Car sales rose 5.51% overall last year in Italy to reach the level of 1,457,952, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday, highlighting a positive result compared with 2020, when the sales fell nearly 28% on the previous year. According to Reuters estimates, Stellantis, had a 36.56% share of the Italian market in December. read more

ASML HOLDING NV (ASML.AS):

Said on Monday there has been a fire at a factory it owns in Berlin, Germany, adding that no one was injured and that it is too early to assess the impact on its operations. read more

METROPOLE TELEVISION (MMTP.PA):

M6 Group announced on Monday that it had become the majority shareholder in Stéphane Plaza Immobilier, in a deal that values the network of franchised real estate agencies at 125 million euros.

ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (ANTIN.PA):

French infrastructure company plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources. read more

ABIONYX PHARMA (ABNX.PA):

The biotech company announced on Monday that it has received compassionate access authorisation from the French Drug Safety Agency (ANSM) for its bio-HDL treatment (CER-001) in COVID-19.

FRANCE/COVID-19:

France will spend about a hundred million euros to expand financial aid for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

