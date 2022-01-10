French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM SA :

Alstom said it will supply new trains to DB Regio in Germany.

COVID/FRANCE:

France reported a further 296,097 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, and 90 more COVID-19 deaths in hospitals.

ORANGE (ORAN.PA):

Christel Heydemann, an executive at Schneider (SCHN.PA) who also has a boardroom role at Orange, could be a frontrunner among the favourites to take up the position of Orange's new CEO, with Heydemann having the support of French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, reported Les Echos.

