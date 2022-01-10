French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALSTOM SA :
Alstom said it will supply new trains to DB Regio in Germany.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COVID/FRANCE:
France reported a further 296,097 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, and 90 more COVID-19 deaths in hospitals.
ORANGE (ORAN.PA):
Christel Heydemann, an executive at Schneider (SCHN.PA) who also has a boardroom role at Orange, could be a frontrunner among the favourites to take up the position of Orange's new CEO, with Heydemann having the support of French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, reported Les Echos.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)
DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................(.PGL.FTEU3S)
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)
Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............
FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........
Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt items..........F
CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris items.............PA
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.