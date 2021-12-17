German business morale dips for sixth consecutive month

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German business morale declined for a sixth month as Europe's largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions, a survey showed on Friday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 94.7 in December from a revised 96.6 in November. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a reading of 95.3.

"The German economy isn't getting any presents this year," said Ifo President Clemens Fuest.

In the manufacturing sector, the index rose in December, after falling five consecutive times, due to more optimism in the sector as order books grew substantially.

(This story corrects Ifo president's name in paragraph 3)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.