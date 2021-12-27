German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 13,908 new infections and 69 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler will lower its stake in Chinese electric vehicle firm Denza to 10%, it said on Friday, as part of a restructuring of the joint venture with BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ). read more

LINDE

The board of Russia's Gazprom has approved signing a memorandum with Linde and RusKhimAlyans to build a third line at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Gazprom said on Friday. read more

GAS FLOWS

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. read more

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

S&P 500(.SPX) +0.6%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.9% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.4%.

Time: 5:45 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.