German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 13,908 new infections and 69 more deaths.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Daimler will lower its stake in Chinese electric vehicle firm Denza to 10%, it said on Friday, as part of a restructuring of the joint venture with BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ). read more
LINDE
The board of Russia's Gazprom has approved signing a memorandum with Linde and RusKhimAlyans to build a third line at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Gazprom said on Friday. read more
GAS FLOWS
The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a sixth straight day on Sunday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. read more
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
S&P 500(.SPX) +0.6%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.9% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.4%.
Time: 5:45 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
