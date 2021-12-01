German stocks - Factors to watch on December 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 67,186 new infections and 446 more deaths.

BioNTech and Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine will likely offer strong protection against any severe disease from the new Omicron virus variant, BioNTech's Chief Executive told Reuters, as the firm weighs the need to upgrade its commonly used shot. read more

INFLATION

German Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday very high inflation rates were unacceptable in the long run and had to be watched closely but experts do not view it is a long-term phenomenon.

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG (ADLG.DE)

Adler sells 7% stake in Brack Capital Properties.

LS TELCOM AG (LSXG.DE)

LS telcom AG reported full-year revenue of 31.6 million euros, up from 25.8 million in the previous year.

CYAN AG (CYR.DE)

Cyan AG reported total earnings of 7.3 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, down from 21.5 million in the year-ago period.

SOFTLINE AG (SFDGk.DE)

Softline lowered its 2021 outlook

AVES ONE AG (AVES.DE)

Aves One reported nine-month sales of 76.6 million euros versus 75.5 million in the year-ago period.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA (O5G.DE)

CPI Property Group SA reported 9-month net business income up 9% to 282 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP (TKAG.DE): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16.6 FROM EUR 15.7

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 28

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP (INS2.DE): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 21.20 FROM EUR 25.90

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -1.9%, S&P 500(.SPX) -1.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.6% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.7%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) unchanged.

Time: 5:32 GMT

ECONOMY

German October retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.0 m/m, -2.0 y/y.

German November Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen 57.6.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

