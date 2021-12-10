German stocks - Factors to watch on December 10

Dec 10 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 61,288 new infections and 484 more deaths.

POLITICS

Germany's new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday to enable more public investments in the shift towards a greener and more digitalized economy, sources told Reuters on Thursday. read more

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Vulcan Energy (VUL.AX) said on Friday it had agreed to buy a geothermal power plant in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley for about 31.5 million euros ($35.6 million), as it works to supply lithium to Volkswagen and other European carmakers. read more

Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit will pay $3.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of Illinois against the German automaker for updates of emissions software arising from the 2015 diesel cheating scandal. read more

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Siemens has dropped part of a legal challenge against HS2 over a £2.8 billion train building contract as it eyes other lucrative work on the new high-speed line, The Telegraph reported.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

A California jury found that Bayer's Roundup weedkiller was not the cause of a woman's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Bayer said on Thursday, delivering the chemical giant its second trial victory over claims the popular herbicide causes cancer. read more

UNITED INTERNET (UTDI.DE)

The company said EBITDA is expected to be on a par with 2021 and reach approx. 1.25 bllion euros again in 2022.

VANTAGE TOWERS AG (VTWRn.DE), 1&1 (1U1.DE)

Vantage Towers said it had signd a contract, valued in high three-digit to lower four-digit million euro range, to provide tower infrastructure for 1&1’s 5G network.

1&1 (1U1.DE)

The company sees further growth in service revenues to around 3.2 billion euros in 2022.

AROUNDTOWN SA (AT1.DE)

The company announced debt optimization through bond issuance and the launch of shorter-term bond buyback.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG (AFXG.DE)

Full year results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK (PBBG.DE) - 0.58 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November CPI due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.2% m/m, +5.2% y/y, harmonised seen at +0.3% m/m, +6.0% y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

