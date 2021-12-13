German stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 21,743 new infections and 116 more deaths.

COMMERZBANK (CBKG.DE)

The special-purpose acquisition company backed by Martin Blessing, a former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, will merge with Dutch digital entertainment company Azerion Holding BV, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter said.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing for 250.2 million Canadian dollars ($197 million). read more

Separately, the group's Mercedes-Benz division aims to maintain double-digit operating margins, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung, adding this resulted in very good dividend prospects. read more

In addition, Daimler will idle its Mercedes-Benz plant in Hungary for a month from Monday, the German carmaker said on Saturday, extending a regular end-of-year maintenance period due to a global component shortage.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1Gn.DE)

The company is looking for acquisitions in the areas of sustainable investments and digital assets, including crypto currencies, board member Thomas Book told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Volkswagen's software unit Cariad and automotive supplier Bosch (ROBG.UL) are nearing an agreement to cooperate on automotive software, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. read more

UNITED INTERNET (UTDI.DE)

United Internet on Friday said its CEO was currently assessing block acquisition of shares in the group and could possibly make an offer to acquire a majority stake in the first half of January.

MORPHOSYS (MORG.DE)

Morphosys and Incyte (INCY.O) said data from a study combining tafasitamab with lenalidomide indicate significant overall survival improvement in patients with refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma compared with most frequently used therapies.

Separately, the group presented data from a Phase II clinical trial of pelabresib that suggest potential treating patients with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG (PBBG.DE) - 0.58 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +0.6%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.0%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.7% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.7%.

Time: 5:44 GMT

ECONOMY

German November wholesale price index due around 0700 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 1.2719 Canadian dollars)

