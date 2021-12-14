German stocks - Factors to watch on December 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 30,823 new infections and 473 more deaths.

BMW (BMWG.DE)

Germany's BMW will add production of its X5 mid-size luxury SUV - which is currently made in the United States - in China to satisfy strong demand globally for the vehicle, a company spokesperson said on Monday. read more

SOFTWARE AG (SOWGn.DE)

Software AG said Christian Lucas was appointed chairman of the supervisory board.

Separately, the company said its Helix growth strategy had gained backing from Silver Lake with a 344 million euros strategic pipe investment.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MTU AERO ENGINES AG (MTXGn.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL

NORDEX SE (NDXG.DE): HSBC CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.9%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.9%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.4%.

Time: 5:44 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

