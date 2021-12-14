German stocks - Factors to watch on December 14
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 30,823 new infections and 473 more deaths.
BMW (BMWG.DE)
Germany's BMW will add production of its X5 mid-size luxury SUV - which is currently made in the United States - in China to satisfy strong demand globally for the vehicle, a company spokesperson said on Monday. read more
SOFTWARE AG (SOWGn.DE)
Software AG said Christian Lucas was appointed chairman of the supervisory board.
Separately, the company said its Helix growth strategy had gained backing from Silver Lake with a 344 million euros strategic pipe investment.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MTU AERO ENGINES AG (MTXGn.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL
NORDEX SE (NDXG.DE): HSBC CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.9%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.4% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) -0.9%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.4%.
Time: 5:44 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
