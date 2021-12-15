German stocks - Factors to watch on December 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 51,301 new infections and 453 more deaths.

Germany will exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, federal and regional health ministers agreed on Tuesday. read more

METRO (B4B.DE)

Full-year report due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG (DTGGe.DE): DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES COVERAGE WITH BUY RATING; TARGET PRICE EUR 45

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.3%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.7%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.1% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) unchanged, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.1%.

Time: 5:42 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

