German stocks - Factors to watch on December 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 56,677 new infections and 522 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The German parliament's budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany's health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. read more

BAYER AG

Bayer (BAYGn.DE) faces a billion-dollar investor class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of U.S. seed manufacturer Monsanto, specialist law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft said on Wednesday. read more

METRO (B4B.DE)

Metro on Wednesday said it expects sales to rise by as much as 7% in the fiscal year to September, boosted by business with recovering hotel, restaurant and catering companies which it supplies.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG (AFXG.DE): HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.1%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.6%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +2.2% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +1.9%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.4%.

Time: 5:46 GMT

ECONOMY

German December Flash Markit due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing index seen at +56.8, service at +51.0, composite at +51.1

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.