German stocks - Factors to watch on December 16
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 56,677 new infections and 522 more deaths.
The German parliament's budget committee has made an additional 2.2 billion euros ($2.48 billion) of funds available for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, Germany's health and finance ministers said on Wednesday. read more
BAYER AG
Bayer (BAYGn.DE) faces a billion-dollar investor class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of U.S. seed manufacturer Monsanto, specialist law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft said on Wednesday. read more
METRO (B4B.DE)
Metro on Wednesday said it expects sales to rise by as much as 7% in the fiscal year to September, boosted by business with recovering hotel, restaurant and catering companies which it supplies.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG (AFXG.DE): HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.1%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.6%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +2.2% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) +1.9%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.4%.
Time: 5:46 GMT
ECONOMY
German December Flash Markit due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing index seen at +56.8, service at +51.0, composite at +51.1
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
