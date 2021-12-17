German stocks - Factors to watch on December 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 50,968 new infections and 437 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. read more

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Thursday they have filed for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 to 15. read more

The EU drugs regulator approved increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. read more

SIEMENS GAMESA (SGREN.MC)

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa is expecting initial bids on Friday for the wind farm development unit it is looking to sell as it focuses on returning its core business to profitability, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE): HSBC raises target price to EUR5.15 from EUR4.77

Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE): HSBC raises target price to EUR67 from EUR65

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.1%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -2.5% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -1.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.9%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

ECONOMY

European November car registrations due at 0700 GMT

German November producer prices due around 0700 GMT. Seen at +1.4% m/m, +19.9% y/y

German December Ifo due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 95.3, current conditions at 97.5, expectations at 93.5

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.