German stocks - Factors to watch on December 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 73,209 new infections and 388 more deaths.

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

Italy's medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. read more

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp, backed by Volkswagen, said on Wednesday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would likely slow the recovery in the global supply chain. read more

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT SE (KWSG.DE) - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE PLC - 3.65 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -1.2%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.8% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.2%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

