German stocks - Factors to watch on December 2
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 73,209 new infections and 388 more deaths.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)
Italy's medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. read more
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp, backed by Volkswagen, said on Wednesday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would likely slow the recovery in the global supply chain. read more
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KWS SAAT SE (KWSG.DE) - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LINDE PLC - 3.65 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -1.2%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.8% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.2%.
Time: 5:58 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.