German stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 16,086 new infections and 119 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Regional and state ministers will meet on Tuesday for a discussion on coronavirus measures, Business Insider reported without naming its sources.

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

The European Commission said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE.N) for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of 2022.

CONTINENTAL (CONG.DE)

China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. read more

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Deutsche Telekom is preparing a sale of the radio tower business in the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported. Deutsche Telekom did not respond to a request for comment. read more

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is aligning its working week with most global markets. read more

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.1% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -2.2%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.7%.

Time: 5:59 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.