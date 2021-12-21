German stocks - Factors to watch on December 21
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 23,428 new infections and 462 more deaths.
New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of the sweeping spread of Omicron around the world on Tuesday, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.
Many nations are on high alert just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.
TAXES
Germany's tax take surged again in November, rising 15.4% on the year to 54.9 billion euros, thanks to its recovery from the pandemic earlier this year, although the economic upturn has since waned, according to the finance ministry's monthly report. read more
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
The company's CEO Leonhard Birnbaum does not expect high power prices to ease soon, he warned in an interview with German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday, adding prices would rise further if gas did not flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. read more
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN (DWNG.DE)
The company said it's Chief Executive Michael Zahn will leave Deutsche Wohnen at the end of the year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
S&P 500(.SPX) -1.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.2% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) +2.0%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.7%.
Time: 5:46 GMT
ECONOMY
German January 2022 GfK Consumer Sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -2.5.
