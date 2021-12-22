German stocks - Factors to watch on December 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 45,659 new infections and 510 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is assessing whether Bayer's weed killer dicamba can be sprayed safely on soybean and cotton plants genetically engineered to resist the chemical, without the procedure posing "unreasonable risks" to other crops. read more

Older adults taking Bayer AG's blockbuster blood thinner pill Xarelto for a common type of irregular heart rhythm had significantly higher rates of serious bleeding and stroke compared to those taking rival pill Eliquis, a U.S. study showed. read more

COMMERZBANK (CBKG.DE)

Commerzbank's CEO Manfred Knof told the Financial Times the government's support for the bank's restructuring had been "very helpful" for securing employee support.

THYSSENKRUPP (TKAG.DE)

The head of the Social Democrats in North Rhine-Westphalia, Thomas Kutschaty, told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper he can imagine participation in Thyssenkrupp Steel through a state company.

BEIERSDORF (BEIG.DE)

Beiersdorf said it would buy the U.S. luxury skin care business Chantecaille.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Carolin Strauss will be the new head of strategy, Handelsblatt reported.

ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)

Allianz Real Estate announced a partnership with Ivanhoe Cambridge to create a $2 billion platform to invest in Japan multi-family residential property.

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA (HBH.DE)

Third quarter results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.6%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.8%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +2.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.1%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.1%.

Time: 5:48 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.