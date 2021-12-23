German stocks - Factors to watch on December 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 44,927 new infections and 425 more deaths.

ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)

Allianz Real Estate said on Wednesday it had invested 7.9 billion Swedish crowns ($870.88 million) in Heimstaden Bostad's (HEIMpref.ST) portfolio of properties in Sweden that it recently acquired from its rival Akelius Residential Properties (AKELd.ST).

CONTINENTAL (CONG.DE)

The automotive supplier could hit the upper end of its profit margin outlook in 2021 after vehicle production picked up in the fourth quarter, its chief executive officer told magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

LANXESS (LXSG.DE)

The chemicals group will looking at "larger acquisitions" again from 2023, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told German newspaper Rheinische Post.

HOME24 (H24.DE)

The group said it would buy Butlers Group.

TAG IMMOBILIEN (TEGG.DE)

The company said it was to acquire ROBYG to become the leading Polish residential-for-rent player.

UNITED INTERNET (UTDI.DE)

The group's CEO Ralph Dommermuth will raise its stake in the firm by 7.84% to 50.1%, the company said, adding he would look into further share purchases next year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

S&P 500(.SPX) +1.0%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +1.2% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.6%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.1%.

Time: 5:47 GMT

ECONOMY

German November import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.1% m/m, +22.3% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

