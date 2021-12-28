German stocks - Factors to watch on December 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 21,080 new infections and 372 more deaths.

BMW

The Chinese government has abolished limits on foreign automakers' investments in the passenger vehicle sector, effective next year, Nikkei reported, adding that BMW was expected to raise its ownership in a 50-50 joint venture in China's Liaoning province.

AROUNDTOWN (AT1.DE)

The company announced that it would extend a share buyback program by an additional six months until June 30, 2022.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.0%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.4%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +1.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +1.1%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) unchanged.

Time: 5:45 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

