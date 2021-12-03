German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 74,352 new infections and 390 more deaths.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
German health authorities on Thursday reported the first confirmed case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the capital Berlin, only days after several cases were detected in southern states of Europe's most populous country. read more
BUNDESBANK
Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz could nominate Joachim Nagel, a top official at the Bank for International Settlements, to become the successor of outgoing Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) supervisory board signed off an investment plan worth over 60 billion euros ($67.88 billion) for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans between 2022 and 2026, the company said on Thursday. read more
ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)
German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. read more
AURUBIS AG (NAFG.DE)
Annual report 2020/21 due.
EX-DIVIDEND
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA (KWSG.DE) - 0.80 euros/shr dividend
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Medios AG (ILM1k.DE) resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up to 10% of share capital. (ILM1k.DE)
* Albis Leasing AG (MTVG.DE) cuts its 2021 forecast. (MTVG.DE)
* Pierer Industrie AG core shareholder announces election proposal for next Supervisory Board election.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG (PBBG.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.5 FROM EUR 14.5
JENOPTIK AG (JENGn.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 41 FROM EUR 38
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.8%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.4%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.8% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) +0.7%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.7%.
Time: 5:41 GMT
ECONOMY
German November Markit Final PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services seen at 53.4, composite seen at 52.8.
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.