German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 74,352 new infections and 390 more deaths.

German health authorities on Thursday reported the first confirmed case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the capital Berlin, only days after several cases were detected in southern states of Europe's most populous country. read more

BUNDESBANK

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz could nominate Joachim Nagel, a top official at the Bank for International Settlements, to become the successor of outgoing Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) supervisory board signed off an investment plan worth over 60 billion euros ($67.88 billion) for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans between 2022 and 2026, the company said on Thursday. read more

ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)

German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year. read more

AURUBIS AG (NAFG.DE)

Annual report 2020/21 due.

EX-DIVIDEND

KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA (KWSG.DE) - 0.80 euros/shr dividend

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Medios AG (ILM1k.DE) resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up to 10% of share capital. (ILM1k.DE)

* Albis Leasing AG (MTVG.DE) cuts its 2021 forecast. (MTVG.DE)

* Pierer Industrie AG core shareholder announces election proposal for next Supervisory Board election.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG (PBBG.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.5 FROM EUR 14.5

JENOPTIK AG (JENGn.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 41 FROM EUR 38

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.8%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.4%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.8% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.7%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.7%.

Time: 5:41 GMT

ECONOMY

German November Markit Final PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services seen at 53.4, composite seen at 52.8.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

