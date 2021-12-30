German stocks - Factors to watch on December 30
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 42,770 new infections and 383 more deaths.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS (SHLG.DE)
The U.S. drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization to Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 tests, a move that will boost availability of tests pressured by rising infection cases. read more
HUGO BOSS
The company is expanding its production capacity in a factory in Turkey to shorten the supply chain, the Financial Times reported.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
S&P 500(.SPX) +0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.1% at close.
Nikkei (.N225) -0.1%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.6%.
Time: 5:46 GMT
ECONOMY
No major German economic data scheduled.
