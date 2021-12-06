German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 27,836 new infections and 81 more deaths.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

VW chief legal advisor Manfred Doess will take over as board member responsible for integrity and law after Hiltrud Werner, whose contract should not be extended, "Handelsblatt" and "Sueddeutsche Zeitung" reported, citing sources.

RWE (RWEG.DE)

RWE risks falling behind in the fast growing and competitive renewables sector if it fails to quickly divest its brown coal activities, activist fund ENKRAFT said, criticising management for failing to come up with a rapid solution. read more

THYSSENKRUPP (TKAG.DE)

Australia's Infinity Lithium Corp Ltd (INF.AX) said on Monday it will collaborate with a unit of Germany's Thyssenkrupp to explore the use of green hydrogen in producing lithium. read more

DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE), DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), two sources close to the matter told Reuters. read more

LUFTHANSA (LHAG.DE)

Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Saturday. read more

CPI PROPERTY (O5G.DE)

CPI Property Group plans to launch a mandatory takeover offer for Austria's Immofinanz (IMFI.VI).

INDEX CHANGES

* MDAX (.MDAXI): Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) will join the mid-cap index MDAX (.MDAXI) to replace Zooplus (ZO1G.DE) as of Dec. 20

* SDAX (.SDAXI): Vitesco Technologies (VTSCn.DE) replaces online furniture retailer Home24 (H24.DE), Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDDG.DE) moves in for defence supplier Hensoldt (HAGG.DE) and GFT Technologies (GFTG.DE) replaces Westwing (WEW.DE)

* TECDAX (.TECDAX): Software company Nagarro (NA9n.DE) replaces special pump manufacturer Pfeiffer Vacuum (PV.DE)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK AG (DBKGn.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15 FROM EUR 13.5

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.2%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.8%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.9% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.1%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

ECONOMY

German November HIS Markit Cons PMI due at 0830 GMT.

German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.5% m/m.

German October manufacturing industry current prices due at 0700 GMT.

German October consumer goods due at 0700 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

