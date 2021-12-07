German stocks - Factors to watch on December 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COALITION TALKS

Germany's Greens, pro-business Free Democrats and centre-left Social Democrats are set to officially sign a coalition agreement on Tuesday, paving the way for Olaf Scholz to become chancellor.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE)

Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel is likely to have his contract extended, two people close to the matter told Reuters, adding that the group's supervisory board would discuss the matter on Wednesday. read more

PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA (PSMGn.DE)

ProSiebensat.1 Media says Andreas Wiele will become chairman of its supervisory board.

TLG IMMOBILIEN (TLGG.DE)

TLG Immobilien said the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has approved its delisting application.

ERNST RUSS (HXCKk.DE)

Ernst Russ said that under its 2022 outlook, its ship portfolio is expected to contribute to group earnings with revenue in a range of 41 million to 44 million euros.

STEMMER IMAGING (S9I.DE)

Stemmer Imaging aims for double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA of over 20 million euros in 2022.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF SE (BASFn.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL

COVESTRO AG (1COV.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG (AOXG.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 19.5 FROM EUR 16.5

E.ON SE (EONGn.DE): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12.5 FROM EUR 12.1

ALLIANZ SE (ALVG.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 270 FROM EUR 265

VANTAGE TOWERS AG (VTWRn.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 31 FROM EUR 27

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) +1.2%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.9% at close.

!RIC {.N225} is invalid, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.1%.

Time: 5:36 GMT

ECONOMY

German December industrial production due around 0700 GMT. Seen at +0.8% m/m.

German December ZEW indicator due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 25.1, current conditions at 5.0.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.