German stocks - Factors to watch on December 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 69,601 new infections and 527 more deaths.

BioNTech (22UAy.DE)

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday. read more

The German state of Saxony, among the hardest hit by surging COVID-19 infections, will start vaccinating at-risk children under 12 years of age from Wednesday, even though the approved paediatric shot will not be available before next week.

HELLOFRESH (HFGG.DE)

Hellofresh said it expects an adjusted EBITDA between 500-580 million euros and revenue growth on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26% in 2022.

HORNBACH HOLDING (HBH.DE), HORNBACH BAUMARKT (HBMG.DE)

Hornbach Holding and Hornbach Baumarkt reported preliminary third-quarter results.

TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)

Full-year results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (JB7.DE) - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCZ.DE) - 0.53 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG (IFXGn.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT

SIEMENS ENERGY AG (ENR1n.DE): CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF EUR 30

KNORR BREMSE AG (KBX.DE): CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF EUR 9

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

S&P 500(.SPX) +2.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +3.0% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +1.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.8%.

Time: 5:50 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

