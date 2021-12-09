German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Volkswagen's supervisory board is set to meet on Thursday and agree on the future of CEO Herbert Diess.

NORD STREAM 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday there would be consequences if Ukraine's borders were violated by Russia but that Germany and other countries were doing everything possible to avoid that happening.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The U.S. Justice Department has told Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) that it may have violated a criminal settlement when it failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. read more

BECHTLE (BC8G.DE)

OVHCloud (OVH.PA) and Bechtle announced a new partnership with focus on Europe.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HELLOFRESH SE (HFGG.DE): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 93 FROM EUR 95

AUTO1 GROUP SE (AG1G.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28 FROM EUR 52

AUTO1 GROUP SE (AG1G.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT

SCOUT24 SE (G24n.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL

DELIVERY HERO SE (DHER.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 139 FROM EUR 155

SCOUT24 SE (G24n.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 71 FROM EUR 76

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE): HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 285 FROM EUR 275

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +0.1%, S&P 500(.SPX) +0.3%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.6% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +1.1%.

Time: 5:51 GMT

ECONOMY

German October trade due around 0700 GMT. Exports seen at +0.9% m/m, imports +0.4%, trade balance at 13.4 billion euros.

German October Current Account - Balance due at around 0700 GMT.

German December Refinitiv IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index due at 1100 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

