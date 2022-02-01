German stocks - Factors to watch on February 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 162,613 new infections and 188 more deaths.

PFIZER (HEIG.DE), BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as early as Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday. read more

HEIDELBERGCEMENT (HEIG.DE)

A better than expected increase in fourth-quarter sales and earnings prompted the cement maker to release some results ahead of schedule late on Monday. read more

SILTRONIC

Germany's economy ministry said it could not complete its review of a planned sale of chip supplier Siltronic to Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) before a deadline for the approval set by the prospective buyer expired on Monday, scuppering the 4.35 billion euro ($4.89 billion) transaction. read more

VANTAGE TOWERS AG (VTWRn.DE)

Third quarter results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +1.2%, S&P 500(.SPX) +1.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +3.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.2%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:29 GMT

ECONOMY

German December retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen -1.4% m/m, +1.1% y/y.

German January unemployment rate due at 0855 GMT. Change seen at -6k, rate seen at 5.2%.

German January Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen 60.5.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.