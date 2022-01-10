German stocks - Factors to watch on January 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 25,255 new infections and 52 more deaths.

Germany must revamp its strategy for tackling the Omicron variant if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the ruling centre-left SPD said in an interview on Sunday. read more

He also told broadcaster ARD Germany will study how successful mass rapid antigen tests in the coronavirus pandemic are in detecting Omicron.

Business and health organisations pushed for quick debates by the lower house of parliament on bringing in obligatory vaccinations. However, parliamentarian leader of the Green Party Britta Hasselmann told Funke Medien that such a move represented a deep intervention and needed to take time preparing.

Logistics industry group BGL sees the security of supply in Germany at risk because of the spread of Omicron. BGL president Dirk Engelhardt told the Bild am Sontag Sunday paper: "Omikron has the potential to cause more frequent delivery bottlenecks and not all supply chains may be sustainable."

AAREAL BANK (ARLG.DE)

The bank has proposed three new candidates with banking experience for the supervisory board after shareholders in December removed three members, Handelsblatt said in its online edition on Friday, adding the bank declined to comment on the report.

CUREVAC (5CV.DE) CureVac late on Friday announced fresh ventures: it expects to start a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing CV2Cov in first quarter 2022, and start a modified second-generation MRNA vaccine candidate in a Phase 1 trial in the third quarter.

ECONOMY

Germany's first Greens economy minister, Robert Habeck, is changing the format of the country's annual economic report to focus on sustainability and climate protection rather than economic growth alone, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Rising energy prices may force the European Central Bank to stop "looking through" high inflation and act to temper price growth, particularly if the green transition proves inflationary, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday. read more

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) unchanged, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.4%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.2%.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

