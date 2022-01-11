German stocks - Factors to watch on January 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 45,690 new infections and 322 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK (CBKG.DE)

U.S. financial investor Cerberus [RIC:RIC:CBS.UL], which has favoured a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in the past, on Monday divested a large chunk of its holdings in the two top German lenders, the bank running the sale said. read more

HELLOFRESH (HFGG.DE)

The company announced a share buyback programme of up to 250 million euros.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Volkswagen expects inflation to ease later this year but warned there would be no significant improvement in the global semiconductor shortage, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. read more

Volkswagen also said on Tuesday that it sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars. read more

DELIVERY HERO (DHER.DE)

Germany's Delivery Hero expects its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, as demand soars with more people eating in since the pandemic began. read more

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

The International Trade Commission is looking into whether Adidas can continue to sell its "Primeknit" shoe model in the U.S. at the request of rival Nike .

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler AG-backed car sharing marketplace Turo Inc on Monday made public its filing for a stock market flotation in the United States and disclosed its finances for the first time, revealing a 207% jump in revenue. read more

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

Pfizer (PFE.N) CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech are working on both an Omicron-targeted vaccine variant as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant. read more

ENERGY PRICES

Germany is planning about 130 million euros in support payments for financially stricken households to cope with a sharp rise in heating costs, according to a construction ministry document seen by Reuters. read more

NOBIAN

Australian lithium producer Vulcan Energy (VUL.AX) said on Tuesday it is exploring to jointly develop its Central Lithium Plant with Frankfurt-based chemical producer Nobian.

ABOUT YOU HOLDING SE (YOUG.DE)

Third quarter results due.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER (EUZG.DE)

Eckert & Ziegler signed an exclusive supply agreement for ytterbium-176 With Atom Mines.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING (ADAG.DE)

ADVA said Acorn HoldCo Inc informed it of its intention to lower the minimum acceptance threshold for its takeover offer from 70% to 60%.

VOQUZ LABS (VQLA.VI)

Voquz Labs increases its order intake by 28.4% in financial year 2021.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG (DTGGe.DE): STIFEL INITIATES COVERAGE WITH BUY RATING AND PRICE TARGET OF EUR 48

BEIERSDORF AG (BEIG.DE): JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 109 FROM EUR 113

VANTAGE TOWERS AG (VTWRn.DE): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 36 FROM EUR 35

ADIDAS AG (ADSGn.DE): RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM RATING

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

!RIC {.DJI} is invalid S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.1% at close.

!RIC {.N225} is invalid, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.5%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.