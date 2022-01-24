German stocks - Factors to watch on January 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 63,393 new infections and 28 more deaths.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual COVID-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. read more

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach does not expect a fourth dose to be mandatory if the country introduces compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations as long as a person has had their third jab, Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

SILTRONIC

GlobalWafers (6488.TWO)still considers a takeover of German chipmaker Siltronic to be realistic, the Taiwanese group's Chief Executive Doris Hsu told newspaper Handelsblatt, adding that the company would probably invest in America if the deal fails.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action must approve the 4.35 billion euro ($4.97 billion) sale, agreed about a year ago, by Jan. 31. Otherwise the transaction will collapse.

COMMERZBANK (CBKG.DE)

Commerzbank on Friday said its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by provisions made at its Polish mBank (MBK.WA) subsidiary but that it would still post a net profit for the full year. read more

LUFTHANSA (LHAG.DE)

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is in talks to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor ITA Airways, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday, following a newspaper report that a deal could be unveiled next week.

AXEL SPRINGER

Google is facing a fresh complaint from Germany's largest publishers and advertisers, which are demanding that the EU intervene over the search giant's plan to stop the use of third-party cookies, the Financial Times reported.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RUECK SE (HNRGn.DE): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OUTPERFORM

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -1.3%, S&P 500(.SPX) -1.9%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -2.7% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.3%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.2%.

Time: 5:46 GMT

ECONOMY

German January Flash Markit due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing index seen at +57.0, service at +48.0, composite at +49.3

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

