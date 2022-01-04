German stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 30,561 new infections and 356 more deaths.

NORD STREAM 2

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of Uniper (UN01.DE), one of the project's financial backers, told a newspaper. read more

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Investors are demanding around 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from Bayer as part of a possible class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of U.S. seed manufacturer Monsanto, law firm Tilp said on Monday. read more

GREEN TAXONOMY

Germany wants to avoid an escalation in the dispute about a European proposal to classify both nuclear energy and natural gas as climate-friendly energy sources by abstaining in a vote about the investment plan, government sources said on Monday. read more

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES (VUL.AX)

Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX), which has supply deals with carmakers Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault, has received five new exploration licences for geothermal energy and lithium in Germany. read more

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said the luxury carmaker expects chip supply to remain scarce throughout 2022, particularly in the first half of the year. read more

Mercedes-Benz also took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (km) per charge. read more

HENSOLDT AG (HAGG.DE)

Hensoldt announced Italy's Leonardo completed its share acquisition and become an anchor shareholder.

GRENKE AG

Fourth quarter results due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MERCK KGAA (MRCG.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 270 FROM EUR 245

SARTORIUS AG (SATG.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 685 FROM EUR 590

MORPHOSYS AG (MORG.DE): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 40 FROM EUR 54

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Time: 5:38 GMT

ECONOMY

German November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5% m/m, -4.9% y/y.

German December unemployment rate due at 0855 GMT. Change seen at -15k, rate seen at 5.3%

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

