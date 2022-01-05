German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 58,912 new infections and 346 more deaths.

UNIPER(UN01.DE)

German utility Uniper on Tuesday said it has secured credit facilities worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) from parent Fortum and state bank KfW KFW.UL in a precautionary move to address high volatility in energy markets.

BMW

German carmaker BMW achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021, the company said on Tuesday, outstripping 2019 sales even among a global chip shortage. read more

DAIMLER(DAIGn.DE)

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. read more

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank in talks on wealth management joint venture in China - Caixin Global https://bit.ly/3t2HbkT

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TRATON SE : JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 34

CONTINENTAL AG (CONG.DE) : JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT

CONTINENTAL AG : JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 110 FROM EUR 130

SCHAEFFLER AG (SHA_p.DE) : JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9 FROM EUR 9.80

ELRINGKLINGER AG (ZILGn.DE) : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL

ELRINGKLINGER AG : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16 FROM EUR 13.90

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.3% at close.

Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -1.3%.

Time: 5:46 GMT

ECONOMY

German December Markit Final due at 0855 GMT. Composite seen at 50.0, Services seen at 48.4

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

