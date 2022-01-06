German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 64,340 new infections and 443 more deaths.

Germany is considering shortening COVID-19 self-isolation periods over fears that critical services could grind to a halt as the highly infectious Omicron variant takes hold, a health ministry plan showed on Wednesday. read more

FOREIGN MINISTER IN WASHINGTON

The United States and Germany's top diplomats on Wednesday reiterated that they would impose consequences on Russia for an invasion of Ukraine, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressing the need for a diplomatic solution to heightened tensions between Moscow and the West. read more

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) expects the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech by April, a top company scientist said on Wednesday. read more

FLATEXDEGIRO (FTKn.DE)

The broker said that it expects the number of customer accounts to grow by 30% to 40% in 2022.

RTL GROUP

RTL Group said it completed the sale of its entire shareholding in U.S.'s Videoamp.

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Atlantia confirmed its participation in the competitive process started by Siemens for aware of 100% of capital of Yunex Traffic.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE (DMPG.DE): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 107 FROM EUR 95

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Time: 5:28 GMT

ECONOMY

German December preliminary CPI due at 1300 GMT. Seen 0.4% m/m, 5.1% y/y, harmonized seen 0.2% m/m, 5.7% y/y.

German November industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen 2.1% m/m.

German November manufacturing industry current prices due at 0700 GMT.

German November consumer goods due at 0700 GMT.

German December IHS Markit Cons PMI due at 0830 GMT.

German Q1 overall comprehensive risk due at 0900 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

