German stocks - Factors to watch on January 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 56,335 new infections and 264 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German towns have appealed to authorities for less "flying by the seat of your pants" and more "forward-thinking," as the country looks likely to miss its vaccination target for January. read more

NORD STREAM 2

The U.S. State Department said that a bill being pushed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz to slap sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline would undermine the united front in response to Russia, spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday. read more

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank is confident that it will reach a key profitability target this year, the German lender's finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview.

QIAGEN (QIA.DE)

Qiagen said it was developing new applications for its QuantiFERON franchise, for detecting tuberculosis.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.5%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.1% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -0.2%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.4%.

Time: 5:51 GMT

ECONOMY

German November industrial production due around 0700 GMT. Seen at +1.0% m/m.

German November trade due around 0700 GMT. Exports seen at -0.2% m/m, imports -1.7%, trade balance at 12.8 billion euros

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.