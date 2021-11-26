German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 76,414 new infections and 357 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

INFINEON (IFXGn.DE)

The leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, said its Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss would be replaced by Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck in April next year. read more

Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

The company is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News on Thursday cited people familiar with the matter as saying. read more

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE

The company said it had adopted a resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (SDFGn.DE): FINAL FREP FINDINGS DO NOT RESULT IN ADJUSTMENTS TO VALUATIONS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei (.N225) -2.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.6%.

Time: 5:57 GMT

ECONOMY

German October import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.1% m/m +19.6% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.