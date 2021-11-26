German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 26
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 76,414 new infections and 357 more deaths.
INFINEON (IFXGn.DE)
The leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, said its Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss would be replaced by Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck in April next year. read more
Software AG (SOWGn.DE)
The company is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News on Thursday cited people familiar with the matter as saying. read more
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE
The company said it had adopted a resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (SDFGn.DE): FINAL FREP FINDINGS DO NOT RESULT IN ADJUSTMENTS TO VALUATIONS
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei (.N225) -2.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.6%.
Time: 5:57 GMT
ECONOMY
German October import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.1% m/m +19.6% y/y.
