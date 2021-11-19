German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 52,970 new infections and 201 more deaths.

Germany will limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming dangerously full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. read more

CUREVAC (5CV.DE)

CureVac said on Thursday clinical trials for its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start within the next few months. read more

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE)

Canada will announce as expected on Friday it is authorizing the use of BioNTech and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, a government source said on Thursday. read more

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

The CEO of Deutsche Telekom said he was open to finding an industrial partner for its towers infrastructure, days after Vodafone (VOD.L) said it would consider opportunities for such a move for its recently listed towers business.

LUFTHANSA (LHAG.DE)

Lufthansa said it has postponed its decision on the future of maintenance subsidiary Lufthansa Technik until next year.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DELIVERY HERO SE (DHER.DE): HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.2%, S&P 500(.SPX) +0.3%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.5% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.4%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.9%.

Time: 5:57 GMT

ECONOMY

German October producer prices due around 0700 GMT. Seen at +1.9% m/m, +16.2% y/y.

