German stocks - Factors to watch on November 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 45,326 new infections and 309 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Capital markets day.

The German energy firm plans to invest about 27 billion euros in its core business, including networks and retail energy, by 2026. read more

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess, who is likely to remain at the helm of the carmaker despite tensions over his management style, sources said. read more

THYSSENKRUPP (TKAG.DE)

Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday, as the Swedish activist fund is reducing its holdings following a recent share price recovery. read more

DELIVERY HERO (DHER.DE)

The food delivery company said it had resolved to issue up to 591,854 new ordinary registered shares, representing up to around 0,24 % of its registered share capital. The share will be issued to beneficiaries of the stock option program who have exercised their stock options, it added.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +0.1%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.3%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -1.3% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.4%.

Time: 5:43 GMT

ECONOMY

German November Flash Markit due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing index seen at +56.9, services at +51.5, composite at +51.0.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.