German stocks - Factors to watch on November 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 66,884 new infections and 335 more deaths.

COAL PHASE-OUT (RWEG.DE), (EONGn.DE)

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats, who are negotiating to form a new government, have agreed to commit to a coal phase-out by 2030 in a coalition deal, sources involved in the talks told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

AROUNDTOWN SA (AT1.DE)

Third quarter results due.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

France's market regulator AMF has approved Volkswagen's proposal filed in September to take over Europcar Mobility Group (EUCAR.PA), Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

TESLA (TSLA.O)

Employees at Tesla's huge new factory near Berlin will elect a works council to represent their interests, a German trade union said on Tuesday. read more

DRAEGERWERK AG (DRWG_p.DE)

The company said it expects net sales volume of around 3 to 3.1 billion euros in 2022, significantly below the past two years.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE (ADAG.DE)

The company said its management board and supervisory board recommended shareholders to tender their shares into Adtran offer.

AAREAL BANK (ARLG.DE)

Aareal's supervisory board chairman Marija Korsch resigned from office, the lender said on Tuesday, adding that the supervisory board elected Hermann Wagner as her successor.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) +0.6%, S&P 500(.SPX) +0.2%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -0.5% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -1.7%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.1%.

Time: 5:50 GMT

ECONOMY

German November Ifo due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 96.6, current conditions at 99.0, expectations at 95.0

