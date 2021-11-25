German stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Germany reported 75,961 new infections and 351 more deaths.

The Defence Forces are flying PCR swabs to Germany for laboratory testing as the health service comes under increasing pressure during the fourth wave of the pandemic, The Times reported.

Two Deutsche Bahn employees alleged that some senior staff at the state-owned railway company misused corporate funds as part of widespread fraud at one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects, the Financial Times reported.

Sustainability report due.

Dow Jones (.DJI) unchanged, S&P 500(.SPX) +0.2%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.8%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.1%.

Time: 5:49 GMT

German Q3 GDP due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.8% m/m, +2.5% y/y non seasonally adjusted, +2.5% seasonally adjusted. (ex. German October retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3% m/m, -1.0% y/y)

German December GfK Consumer Sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5

