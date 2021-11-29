German stocks - Factors to watch on November 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 29,364 new infections and 73 more deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Germany said on Sunday it had detected a total of three cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after a suspected infection in the western state of Hesse was confirmed. read more

A surge in coronavirus cases in Germany has led to a disappointing start to the Christmas season for retailers in Europe's biggest economy, the sector body said on Sunday. read more

TESLA (TELA.O)

Tesla is to start production in Germany in December, Automobilwoche reported, with approval from the state of Brandenburg expected in the coming days. It expects to manufacture 30,000 vehicles there in the first half of 2022.

DAIMLER TRUCK (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler Truck Chief Martin Daum expects the global chip shortage to hit revenues by several billion euros this year and sees the problem continuing into next year, Automobilwoche reported. L1N2SJ09W

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

U.S. tech giants should bear some of the costs of developing Europe's telecoms networks because they use them so heavily, chief executives of Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Vodafone VOD.L and 11 other major European telecoms companies said on Monday. read more

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Apple's AAPL.O global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries, according to his Linkedin profile. read more

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON (EONGn.DE) - JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 12 from EUR 11.50

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -2.5%, S&P 500(.SPX) -2.3%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) -2.2% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) -1.7%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) -0.4%.

Time: 5:56 GMT

ECONOMY

German November preliminary CPI due at 1300 GMT. Seen 5% y/y, harmonized seen 5.3% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.