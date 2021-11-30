German stocks - Factors to watch on November 30
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 30(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
CORONAVIRUS
Germany reported 45,753 new infections and 388 more deaths.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and her soon-to-be successor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with German state leaders on Tuesday on further measures to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant, government sources said.
COURT DECISION
Germany's constitutional court will decide whether a law that gave the government the power to impose 'emergency brake' lockdown rules nationwide is unconstitutional
NORD STREAM 2
Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz has no power to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite its role in the certification process, Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters on Monday. read more
VOLKSWAGEN
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday revealed new auto chips targeting demand for advanced chips in cars, including one mounted in Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) infotainment system developed by LG Electronics. read more
BUNDESBANK
Bundesbank board member Burkhard Balz made the case for the European Payments Initiative (EPI) at a Monday conference.
INVESTMENT
German companies' appetite to invest is declining despite the need for measures to transition to a greener economy, according to a DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce survey published by German daily Handelsblatt. read more
AKASOL AG (ASLG.DE)
Akasol adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2021, citing insufficient availability of especially electronic components.
IMMOFINANZ AG (IMFI.VI)
Immofinanz reported a nine-month EBIT at 234.4 million euros, versus a loss of 31.7 million euros a year ago.
NORTHERN DATA AG (NB2.DE)
Northern Data said public prosecutors in Frankfurt have discontinued preliminary investigations regarding allegation of market manipulation.
ADLER GROUP (ADJ.DE)
Third quarter results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KION GROUP AG (KGX.DE): SOCIETE GENERALE RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; RAISES PRICE TARGET TO EUR 112 FROM EUR 70
BEIERSDORF AG (BEIG.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 101
SYMRISE AG (SY1G.DE): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 113
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Time: 5:49 GMT
ECONOMY
German November unemployment rate due at 0855 GMT. Change seen at -25k, rate seen at 5.3%
