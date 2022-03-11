Global financial conditions at tightest since May 2009 - Goldman Sachs

March 11 (Reuters) - Global financial conditions have reached their tightest since May 2009, according to a widely watched Goldman Sachs index, a possible sign of a world economic slowdown.

The index rose to 100.92 points as of Thursday, 130 basis points tighter than before Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Conditions in emerging markets are at their tightest since December 2008 at 102.47 points, while Russian conditions are at the tightest on record at 128.83 points, the data showed.

Goldman Sachs, which uses metrics such as exchange rates, equity swings and borrowing costs to compile the most widely used financial conditions indexes, has in the past shown a 100-basis-point tightening in conditions crimps growth by one percentage point in the coming year.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Jamie McGeever; editing by Sujata Rao

