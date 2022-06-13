Gulf bourses in red on inflation, fuel demand concerns

Investors speak in front of a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, United Arab Emirates June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

June 13 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, in line with global equities as red-hot U.S. inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) retreated 2.7%, its biggest one-day fall in a month, dragged down by a 4.9% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

The main index could see additional price corrections in the short term as expectations remained bearish, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) lost 1.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) falling 2.5%.

Among other stocks, Dana Gas (DANA.AD) tumbled 2.8% after the energy firm said that it was in active discussion with the Egyptian government to reach a deal on Block 6 North El Arish Concession.

The Qatari index (.QSI) closed 1.5% lower with almost all the stocks on the index in the red, including the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), losing 2.1%.

According to Makarem, the market could see additional pressures if natural gas prices remain volatile.

"In this regard, the country is working on developing production capacity to benefit from current price levels and higher demand from Europe."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 2.2%, hit by a 2% decline in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 3.7% retreat in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE).

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, dropped almost $2 a barrel as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added further pressure.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) was down 0.8%, with Madinet Nasr For Housing and Development (MNHD.CA) sliding about 7%, to become the top loser on the index.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

