Gulf markets rebound after virus-fuelled rout

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, tracking a wider rebound in oil prices and equities after a selloff triggered by worries that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could resist existing vaccines.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 1.7% and Banque Saudi Fransi (1050.SE) finishing 8.1% higher.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair (4240.SE) gained 1% after signing franchise agreements with U.S. fast-food group Subway and Lebanese patisserie Secrets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The market was supported by a 4% jump in oil prices as major producers prepared to discuss how much of a threat the new variant would pose to energy demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet later in the day, followed by a meeting on Thursday of OPEC+, which groups OPEC with allies including Russia. read more

Some analysts expect OPEC+ to pause plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January on the likely hit to demand from travel curbs imposed to rein in the spread of the variant.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported its first case of Omicron variant that arrived from a north African country, the state news agency said. read more

In Qatar, broad-based gains pushed up the benchmark (.QSI) 1.5%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) rising about 3% after completing a merger with Al Khalij Commercial Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) added 0.2%, helped by a 0.2% increase in its top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA).

** Markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a public holiday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.