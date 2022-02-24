Gulf markets slide as Russian forces invade Ukraine

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gulf bourses plunged on Thursday, mirroring trends across the globe as Russian forces fired missiles at many Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the east.

Along with global equities, U.S. bond yields also dived, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher.

Brent crude surpassed $100-mark for the first time since September 2014, touching $102.48 a barrel.

Dubai's main index (.DFMGI) led the losses, sliding as much as 3.7% in its steepest fall since Nov. 28. The index has since trimmed losses and currently trading 1.5% lower.

Emirates Refreshments (ERC.DU) was the top percentage loser, down nearly 10%.

Index heavyweight Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) fell 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped as much as 2.5%, its biggest fall since Nov. 22.

Only two stocks out of 211 listed on the index, Saudi Research and Media Group (4210.SE) and Al-Baha Investment and Development (4130.SE), gained.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) dropped 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) declined 1%.

Qatari shares (.QSI) fell as much as 1.4%.

United Developments and Ooredoo were the biggest drags on the index.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

