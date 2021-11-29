Higher crude prices lift Toronto futures

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a near 5% jump in crude prices as investors looked at the Omicron coronavirus variant concerns that led to a drop in oil and financial markets on Friday as exaggerated.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A semblance of calm returned to world markets as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy, allowing battered stock markets and oil prices to recover.

Investors also awaited official data on domestic producer prices and raw material prices for October, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, for cues on the nation's economic health.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 2.25% lower at 21,125.90 on Friday, its biggest decline since October 2020.

Dow e-minis were up 225 points, or 0.65%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 38.25 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 158.75 points, or 0.99%.

The Canada Energy Regulator on Friday rejected Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) plan to sell nearly all space on its Mainline oil pipeline under long-term contracts, rather than rationing it on a monthly basis. read more

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO): National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$64 from C$63

E Automotive Inc (EINC.TO): CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating and C$28 PT

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO): RBC cuts target price to C$60 from C$61

Gold futures : $1794.7; +0.44%

US crude : $71.57; +5.04%

Brent crude : $76.06; +4.6%

1000 Pending Homes Index for Oct : Prior 116.7

1000 Pending sales change mm for Oct : Expected 1.0%; Prior -2.3%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Nov : Prior 14.60

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

