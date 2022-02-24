Index provider MSCI monitoring Russian sanctions for potential changes in indexes

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI Inc said on Thursday it was closely monitoring developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with regards to investment sanctions which could lead to changes in its indexes.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, triggering plans for an asset freeze on all Russian banks by Britain, with the EU and Washington also expected to ramp up the economic punishment aimed at limiting Russia's access to global capital markets.

"As always, MSCI would analyze the impact of any new sanctions on international institutional investors specifically to the investability and replicability of the MSCI Russia Indexes", it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Based on the outcome of the analysis, MSCI could implement security freezes or a full deletion of specific companies from the MSCI Equity Indexes, it said.

Earlier in the week U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt. read more

MSCI said it any deterioration in accessibility to the Russian equity market for international investors could lead to a reclassification of the market.

Earlier this week, global index publisher FTSE Russell also said it was reviewing sanctions on Russia imposed by the United States and the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for BlackRock (BLK.N) said on Thursday the world's largest asset manager was monitoring guidelines issued by regulators.

Global fund managers had been cutting back their Russian investments, but hopes of any respite were dashed after the all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Ross Kerber, Tommy Wilkes; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.