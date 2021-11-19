Indian markets closed on Friday for holiday

Nov 19 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, Nov. 19, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, Nov. 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.75% lower at 17,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 0.62% at 59,636.01.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35% on Thursday, while the rupee settled at 74.2350 to the dollar.

