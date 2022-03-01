Indian markets closed on Tuesday for holiday

March 1 (Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 1, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Wednesday, March 2.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.81% higher at 16,793.90 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.70% to 56,247.28.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.770% on Monday, while the rupee settled at 75.34 to the dollar.

