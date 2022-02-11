Indian rupee leads losses in Asian currencies as U.S. rate hike bets grow

Summary

Summary Companies Baht also makes losses, annual inflation set to exceed forecast

Philippines shares drop 2.2%

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks mostly fell on Friday with the Indian rupee making steep losses as investors sold off riskier assets on red-hot U.S. inflation data.

The rupee dropped 0.5%, its worst day since Oct. 6, with the U.S. inflation figure weighing particularly hard a day after the central bank held its key rates steady. read more

The Thai baht was another top loser among currencies, down 0.3% and on track for its worst session since Jan. 28 after central bank officials said inflation would exceed a target range of 1-3% in the early part of 2022 before falling in the second half. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Thai shares (.SETI) also lost 0.3%.

Elsewhere, the Malaysian economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 - an expansion of 3.6% from a year earlier due to the easing of coronavirus curbs. read more

The ringgit was down 0.1% while stocks were up 0.2%.

Comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard that a consumer price surge of 7.5% last month had made him "dramatically" more hawkish kept the greenback and treasury yields firm. read more

Bank of America Securities analysts said central banks in Asian emerging markets are unlikely to move towards rate tightening in lockstep with the Fed, and will instead focus on helping domestic demand recover amidst modest inflation rates.

The Philippines (.PSI) led falls in Asian equities with a 2.2% drop for its benchmark index, its worst day since Dec. 31. That was followed by Indonesia (.JKSE), down 0.7% and poised for its sharpest fall since Feb. 3.

The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.2%, a day after the central bank governor said it would review policy rate levels in the third quarter to head off any spike in inflation next year. read more

In South Korea, stocks fell 0.9% while the won was down 0.2%.

Highlights:

** Indonesian rupiah down 0.2%, country suspends operations of more than 1,000 miners of coal, tin and other minerals ​​

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI (.STI): Comfortdelgro Corporation (CMDG.SI) up 1.38%, DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI) up 0.71%, United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) up ​0.43%

** The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 1.1%, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 1.1%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.