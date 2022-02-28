India's Future Group shares jump as Reliance plans retail business takeover

People use an escalator as they exit a Future Group Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies surged on Monday following reports that India's top retailer Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) would take on at least 200 Future Retail stores after the debt-laden group failed to make lease payments for them to Reliance.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions (FUTE.NS), Future Retail (FRTL.NS), Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLFL.NS), Future Consumer (FTRE.NS) and Future Enterprises (FURE.NS) rose between 7% and 16%.

Though Future has more than 1,700 outlets, all the 200 stores that Reliance will rebrand as its own will be the group's flagship supermarket chain Big Bazaar, which was started about two decades ago by Kishore Biyani, helping him earn the moniker of father of modern retail in India.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries had transferred leases of some stores to its name and sublet them to Future, but is now taking over. Reliance has offered store staff jobs on existing terms. read more

Reliance's move follows failed efforts since 2020 to close a $3.4 billion deal to buy the retail assets of Future, whose partner Amazon.com Inc has blocked the transaction citing violation of contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing. read more

