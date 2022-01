BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) fell as much as 6.2% on Monday, after reporting on Friday a 13% drop in its net profit for the quarter-ending Dec. 31.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

