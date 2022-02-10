India's Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp (QUEC.NS) tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.

His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.

Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

